Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open t... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open t...

PARIS (AP) - Two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in doubles at the French Open.

The American sisters were handed a wild-card entry on Thursday into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010.

They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

The sisters are also expected to compete in singles.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts on Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena Williams' first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time champion in singles, she hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bus driver charged in crash that killed student, teacher

    Bus driver charged in crash that killed student, teacher

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:42:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:46:56 GMT
    A school bus driver is facing death by auto charges stemming from a New Jersey crash that killed a student and a teacher earlier this month.More >>
    A school bus driver is facing death by auto charges stemming from a New Jersey crash that killed a student and a teacher earlier this month.More >>

  • Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:46:55 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>

  • Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

    Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:22:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:46:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...
    Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.More >>
    Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly