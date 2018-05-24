Boston Globe probes text allegation against top editor - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boston Globe probes text allegation against top editor

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Globe executives are investigating an allegation the newspaper's top editor had an inappropriate text message exchange with a former employee.

Hilary Sargent, a former editor for Boston.com, tweeted a screenshot of an undated text exchange she said occurred between her and Brian McGrory. In the exchange, Sargent says McGrory asked her what she wears when she writes.

The Boston Globe reports top management said in a memo to employees Wednesday that they're investigating. The memo said it's unclear when the exchange took place.

McGrory said in an email to Globe staff that he has no recollection of the texts and has never harassed Sargent or others. McGrory says he and Sargent dated long ago and have remained friendly.

Sargent declined to answer questions from The Associated Press on Thursday.

