'Bad actors' targeted in DEA opioid crackdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drug Enforcement Agency agents arrested 93 people and seized over $1 million in cash in a three-state opioid crackdown called Operation Safe Haven.



Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia authorities targeted what the DEA described as "a variety of bad actors, ranging from healthcare workers and distributors to street-level drug dealers."

Agents also seized 40 firearms and “significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs." Additionally, over 60 administrative actions were carried out against a range of healthcare providers.



"With last year’s loss of over 1,400 of our fellow Kentuckians and one member of the Louisville community a day to drug death, we applaud this effort by the new DEA Louisville Division," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a press release. "Our office looks forward to aggressively prosecuting the cases that Operation Safe Haven produces."

