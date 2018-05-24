Police chase during rush hour ends on Outer Loop - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police chase during rush hour ends on Outer Loop

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The chase ended around 3:10 p.m., Metrosafe said. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The chase ended around 3:10 p.m., Metrosafe said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The police pursuit began with a routine traffic stop. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The police pursuit began with a routine traffic stop. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A routine traffic stop on Preston Highway turned into a reportedly high-speed police chase on Thursday afternoon, weaving through rush hour traffic on I-65.

The Louisville Metro Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Preston Highway near Fern Valley. The vehicle refused to pull over and officers pursued, Metrosafe said.

The chase began around 3 p.m. and ended around 3:10 p.m., the LMPD said. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Woman trespassing at elementary school arrested after assaulting principal, officers
Louisville City to host MLS New England in U.S. Open Cup match
Judicial candidate Danny Alvarez dies less than 24 hours after winning primary

The suspect's car finally exited I-65 on Outer Loop and ended up just east of the interstate, near the Texas Roadhouse before Briarcliff Road.

Three people were inside the suspect's car, police said. As the chase concluded, one person got out of the car to run and was quickly apprehended by responding officers. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly