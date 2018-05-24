Police chase during rush hour ends on Outer Loop

The chase ended around 3:10 p.m., Metrosafe said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A routine traffic stop on Preston Highway turned into a reportedly high-speed police chase on Thursday afternoon, weaving through rush hour traffic on I-65.

The Louisville Metro Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Preston Highway near Fern Valley. The vehicle refused to pull over and officers pursued, Metrosafe said.

The chase began around 3 p.m. and ended around 3:10 p.m., the LMPD said.

The suspect's car finally exited I-65 on Outer Loop and ended up just east of the interstate, near the Texas Roadhouse before Briarcliff Road.

Three people were inside the suspect's car, police said. As the chase concluded, one person got out of the car to run and was quickly apprehended by responding officers.

