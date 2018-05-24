Danny Alvarez: Love pouring in for judicial candidate who died after winning primary

Alvarez received haircuts and campaign help from barber and paralegal J. Alexander. (Source: Facebook)

Danny Alvarez is survived by his wife and three children. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One day after winning the Tuesday primary to become a Jefferson District Judge, Danny Alvarez, 43, died suddenly.

The Kentucky Secretary of State's office told WAVE 3 News they can't remember anything like Alvarez's death happening before. Friends and colleagues said they saw him at the courthouse Wednesday and congratulated him. Hours later, they found out he died, from what friends believe may have been an apparent heart attack.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Judicial candidate Danny Alvarez dies less than 24 hours after winning primary

It came as both shocking and sad news, as a man who was well-loved in the community won't be around to help lead it. It amounted to a broken heart for Louisville's legal community as the well-respected attorney, a dedicated friend, husband and father of three is suddenly gone.

Alvarez had a goal of serving the people by filling the seat of retired Judge David Holton. When Holton decided to retire last fall, he remembered the phone ringing.

"He called me and said, 'I'm going to run for your seat Judge,'" Holton said, quoting Alvarez. "He was compassionate, humble, smart."

Longtime family friend Jeremy Morris worked for the attorney who focused on immigration and human rights.

"Danny was probably the most big-hearted, giving person I've ever been around," Morris said.

He went on to commend Alvarez's passion for justice and for people.

"He was a voice for the voiceless in a lot of ways and with his clients, a lot of immigr ants, he represented Pro Bono," Morris said.

Barber and paralegal J. Alexander not only helped his friend with his fade style, but assisted with campaigning on Facebook Live from his shop.

Alexander couldn't believe the call he received Wednesday.

"'What's up with Danny man?'" Alexander said he was asked by another friend. "'Did you hear about Alvarez?'"

"Yeah, we won yesterday," Alexander answered.

He was shocked when he heard the rest of the story. Victory, he said, followed by a loss for the community.

"Whomever is the next person in his position, I hope they carry the torch the same way Danny was carrying the torch," Alexander said. "For immigr ants, people of color and those that tend to get left out of the judicial process."

One of Alvarez's best friends, Attorney Kevin Glogower spoke to WAVE 3 News about his late friend's kindness.

"Danny Alvarez was my friend and my brother. A man with a heart so big he would help anyone at any time. He had a laugh that could cut through any darkness, a kind word for all he met, and an endless well of empathy for everyone. He was a remarkable father, husband, son, brother, lawyer and a true champion for equality and the rights of all. Louisville lost a leader, a caregiver, and a man we should all be proud of; he gave everything for all of us until he couldn't give any more."

Attorney Brian Butler was his campaign treasurer.

"Danny approached every day with a smile, and lit up every room with his hearty laugh. Everyone that knew him is devastated. Louisville lost one of her very best."

Attorney Leland Hulbert agreed with his fellow attorneys in their kind sentiments about Alavrez.

"Danny had a wonderful personality and is one of those rare souls that could laugh at himself, laugh at this crazy legal world we work in and be a great advocate for his clients. Danny was a role model for following his dreams of running for office with a positive message but more importantly he was always invested in his family. We lost much more than a colleague; we all lost a friend."

Attorney and Metro Councilman David Yates spoke about honoring Alvarez's legacy.

"Danny was a fun, kind-hearted friend who loved this community and worked hard to help those in need. He will be dearly missed. My hope is that those of us that knew him well will try to honor him by continuing his work."

Although he got the most votes Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office told WAVE 3 News Alvarez's name will not be on the November ballot. Tanisha Hickerson, who had the second highest vote total, will be on the ballot alone with the write-in candidate line.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.