Obituary: Tornado chaser wants ashes launched into a twister - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Obituary: Tornado chaser wants ashes launched into a twister

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri storm chaser told friends in his obituary that he wants them to launch his ashes into a tornado, adding: "That'll be fun!!!!"

Jim "Mad Dog" Sellars spelled out his unique wishes in the obituary he wrote before he died Tuesday. Greenlawn Funeral Home confirmed the death, saying the Springfield man was 64. He'd lived with a heart condition for several years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Sellars's older brother, John Sellars, described his brother as a "renaissance man."

Jim Sellars worked more than three decades for a telephone company, served as a reserve police officer and had a lifelong passion for weather and HAM radios. And for years, he chased storms.

John Sellars says his brother could "look at the radar and just know where the storm was headed."

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:32:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:55:36 GMT
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>

  • Trial underway for refugee who challenged NSA surveillance

    Trial underway for refugee who challenged NSA surveillance

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:55:31 GMT
    The trial of a refugee from Uzbekistan charged with conspiring to support a terrorist group and making plans to join the organization is underway in Denver.More >>
    The trial of a refugee from Uzbekistan charged with conspiring to support a terrorist group and making plans to join the organization is underway in Denver.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint filed over Gianforte assault

    APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint filed over Gianforte assault

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:34:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:55:28 GMT
    (Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly