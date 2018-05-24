Argentine tennis player cited for fixing 2 matches in 2015 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Argentine tennis player cited for fixing 2 matches in 2015

By The Associated Press

Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been found to have fixed two lower-tier matches in 2015.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the ruling Thursday. His punishment is still to be determined.

Until then, Kicker won't be allowed to enter any pro tennis event sanctioned by the sport's governing bodies. Kicker is ranked No. 85 in the world, with a career-high No. 78 ranking in 2017.

The 25-year-old player was cited for "contriving the outcome" two ATP Challenger matches - in Padova, Italy, and Barranquilla, Colombia.

He also was cited for failing to report a "corrupt approach" and not cooperating with the Tennis Integrity Unit's investigation. His case was heard March 20 in Miami.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

