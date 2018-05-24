Henderson police investigate break-in at youth baseball complex

Henderson police are investigating after somebody broke into a youth baseball complex and stole thousands of dollars in equipment from the league.

Windows remain broken on the second floor of the Henderson PCMA concession stand. League leaders say someone busted that window to get inside.

We now know the burglars stole nine bats, a total value of about $3,000. Seven of them were black and gold Rawlings and the other two were a blue and grey Rawlings.

A total of 12 bats were bought this year because of changes in regulations but the remaining ones were with coaches.

If you have information that would help investigators, call Henderson police.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.