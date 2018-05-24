Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office prepares for active shooter threats

More and more school shootings around the country have many local communities worried, but the Daviess County Sheriff's Office is on it.

"This is our typical annual active shooter training," Brad Youngman a detective with the sheriff's office said. "We just have a whole lot of new material to go over."

That new material comes from Georgia where several detectives attended a training just a few weeks ago.

"We always need to stay on top of new training that way we're prepared in case something like this happens," Kenneth Burns a deputy for the sheriff's office said.

The deputies learned several new things today including new approaches and getting in as soon as possible, even if they're alone.

"Get a deputy in faster to try to eliminate that threat," Burns said.

They even allowed our reporter to try, showing her how to approach a doorway with a possible threat.

The sheriff's office also uses a state of the art facility in Muhlenberg county to make it as realistic as possible.

The walls and targets actually absorb the bullets allowing the deputies to shoot in any direction.

"This way we can actually use tactics to go through a building and actually engage a suspect," Burns said.

"It really opens our deputies eyes up to more realistic combat scenarios," Youngman said.

