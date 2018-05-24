Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office prepares for active shooter threats

Organizers said even seasoned Abbey Road goers will have something new to look forward to this year as they recognize 50 years since 1968 - the year the White Album was released.More >>
Organizers said even seasoned Abbey Road goers will have something new to look forward to this year as they recognize 50 years since 1968 - the year the White Album was released.More >>
After theirs was stolen, the Kristy Love Foundation, which rescues women forced into sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation, had a new air conditioning unit donated to them.More >>
After theirs was stolen, the Kristy Love Foundation, which rescues women forced into sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation, had a new air conditioning unit donated to them.More >>
Thursday morning the track opened its gates to anyone who wanted to the winning racehorse sprint around the track.More >>
Thursday morning the track opened its gates to anyone who wanted to the winning racehorse sprint around the track.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Each of the three juveniles will face two charges of assault and one count of criminal mischief, according to LMPD.More >>
Each of the three juveniles will face two charges of assault and one count of criminal mischief, according to LMPD.More >>