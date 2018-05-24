Kristy Love Foundation gets a lot of love from WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nine years ago, Angela Renfro took the name given to her by her pimp 20 ago and started a foundation by that same name, rescuing women forced into sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation.

Angela Renfro started the Kristy Love Foundation.

“It was very important that I named my foundation Kristy Love, for identification. Other young girls who are still on the street can identify with that name," Renfro said proudly.

Renfro brings women in need back to several homes in the California neighborhood, where they can get health care, job training, clothing and a place to stay. They are all part of the Kristy Love Foundation.

Renfro laughed as we talked about the foundations name.

“It makes me feel powerful,” she said, shaking her head affirmatively. “It sends a strong statement: No matter how hard you fall, you can always pick back up - and I’m here standing."

Angela has 22 women in one of her home, and when they got up last Tuesday, it was hot. Not just outside, but inside the home, too.

During the night, someone had stolen their entire heating and cooling unit - including the utility box it was connected to. In a panic, Angela called WAVE 3 News and asked for help.

To help take back our streets, WAVE 3 News announced the theft on WAVE 3 News at 11 and invited Renfro to appear on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.

Renfro made a plea to the public for help to replace the heating and cooling unit. Very seldom is she lost for words, but just minutes into the interview, tears were all she had to offer.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Community steps up to help Louisville non-profit targeted by thieves

+ Kristy Love Foundation to open new survivor house

+ The Kristy Love Foundation

“We were going to sell some hot dogs and hamburgers, so we could raise money for the air conditioning unit,” Renfro began - until she broke down in tears and the words were unintelligible.

Before Renfro could leave the WAVE 3 Newsroom, her cell phone was ringing. Initially, it was a WAVE 3 News viewer who was prepared to pay for the entire unit. However, when she called Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric, they too had heard the news - and were prepared to replace the unit for free.

“We saw the story. It was definitely something that affected us,” explained Andrew Solidray from Drexler.

The team at Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric made the call to make a difference for the nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of prostitution and human trafficking.

Solidray shared, “Being a locally owned company and being invested in our own community and seeing something like this - we immediately wanted to do what's right.”

“I didn't know what to expect, but I knew there was some hope,” Renfro said, with tears in her eyes.

There was more than hope. The Kristi Love Foundation now has new central heating and air along with new thermostats.

“To steal somebody's air conditioner and probably sale it for ten dollars scrap, I guess you'd have to be in that person’s shoes,” Tom Drexler said compassionately. “Walking through the house and talking to her, and seeing what they are doing with the ladies - it's powerful.”

The Foundation has several houses now in the California neighborhood, all dedicated to helping victims of prostitution and human trafficking by providing shelter and case management, leading women to better health care, education, and employment.

“When people ask for help, there's always somebody that's listening,” proclaimed Mayor Greg Fischer who stopped to tour the home for the first time. “You never know who it's gonna be or when it's gonna happen.”

WAVE Country was listening, and as they seem to do, someone stepped in to make a difference.

“Everybody deserves dignity and respect, and some people are in a tough spot and they need help," the Mayor said firmly. “It is our obligation - our duty - to step up and help out.”

Renfro’s new central heating and air until is protected by a metal cage. Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric hopes it will protect the unit from being stolen again.

Renfro knows the power of community because people step in to help The Kristi Love Foundation every day, but this was a large request.

“I love my new air conditioner - it makes me feel rich on the inside,” she said with a smile. “It shows our state, our city - cares about the lives affected by human trafficking.

The Kristy Love Foundation needs volunteers. They also need toiletries, garbage bags, toilet paper and any other household goods. They could also use grocery gift cards for food.

To contact the Kristy Love Foundation, Angela Renfro or her staff, email kristylove513 (at) yahoo.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.