Police investigate how a handgun ended up in driver's bumper - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate how a handgun ended up in driver's bumper

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Talk about gunning the engine.

Authorities say a driver near Tacoma, Washington, saw an object strike the front of his car during his evening commute Wednesday. When he stopped for gas 18 miles (29 kilometers) later, he discovered it was a handgun.

The weapon was embedded in his bumper, barrel-end first, with the trigger sticking out just below the driver's-side headlight.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill says the driver notified troopers, who recovered the gun, which was missing its magazine. Gill calls it a "completely bizarre way to recover a weapon."

The driver didn't know whether the gun came from an overpass or another vehicle.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler says the department is investigating whether it was linked to a nearby fight where shots were fired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:22:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:04 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
    Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>

  • Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:32:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:03 GMT
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>
    A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.More >>

  • Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

    Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:43:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:00 GMT
    (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...
    An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.More >>
    An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly