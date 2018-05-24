3 teens cited in connection to beating at Louisville Extreme Park

The beating at the skate park was caught on cell phone video. (Source: Online video)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department has cited three teenagers in connection to a beating at a Louisville skate park.

The altercation took place on Monday evening at Louisville Extreme Park on Franklin Street, according to an unidentified mother. She told WAVE 3 News it began when she witnessed a young man climb on top of her parked car and bash the roof in. She and her son, 15, had been at the park for about an hour and were planning to leave at the time.

The attack was all caught on cell phone video.

In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men. LMPD confirmed late Thursday that two teenage females, 16 and 14, and one juvenile male, 17, have been cited for the assault.

Each of the three juveniles will face two charges of assault and one count of criminal mischief, according to LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

