Abbey Road on the River kicks off in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It's one of the biggest Beatles festivals in North America and it's happening right now at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.

More than 50 bands on seven stages will cover every Beatles hit over the holiday weekend as part of Abbey Road on the River.

The five-day festival officially kicked off at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon with people pouring in slow, but steady into Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville. By 5 p.m., there were plenty of Beatles fans enjoying the sunshine and listening to the music, taking in the classic tunes.

The festival brings around 20,000 people out each year. It's been around for 17 years but this is only its second year in Jeffersonville.

Organizers said even seasoned Abbey Road goers will have something new to look forward to this year as they recognize 50 years since 1968 - the year the White Album was released.



"And when you look back at 1968, it was really a tumultous year," Ali Hawthorne with Abbey Road on the River said. "The civil rights movement was going on, both Martin Luther King Jr and Robert Kennedy were assassinated in 1968, the Vietnam War was going on. And you'll kind of pick up on that during this White Album. So there's songs that are 'Revolution' and 'Helter Skelter' and they showcase the tumultuous times that were going on 50 years ago."

Organizers said along with seeing a lot of locals this weekend, Abbey Road will bring in people from 15 different countries. Those visitors to Jeffersonville could provide a big boost to area businesses and restaurants.

Parlour, a popular spot for pizza and drinks in downtown Jeffersonville, sits right across from the entrance to Big Four Station Park and Big Four Station Bridge, the walking bridge that connects to Louisville. The manager, Brian Stone, said they’ve been preparing for this busy weekend for a while and so are other businesses in the area.

"Last year this weekend was one of our record weekends for the whole summer," Stone said. "I think it was the first year it was in Jeffersonville and it was our first year being here too, so it kind of worked out well that way, but it was crazy busy all weekend long. A lot of diversity with the people, people from all over this country and other countries, Europe. It was really cool."

For more information on AROTH, visit their website.

Abbey Road on the River runs through Memorial Day.

