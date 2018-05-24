Derby winner Justify shows off at Churchill Downs weeks ahead of Preakness

Justify will race at the Preakness Stakes in June. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Fans got to Churchill Downs early on Thursday to see Derby winner Justify show off. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Justify will show off his speed at Belmont Park in just a few weeks. But not before the beloved equine showed off for spectators at Churchill Downs.

Thursday morning the track opened its gates to anyone who wanted to the winning racehorse sprint around the track.

The fan interpretation of Justify was pretty solid across the board.

“You can tell just by looking at him that he's really an exceptional animal,” spectator Margaret Gurucharri said.

Margaret and her husband Tom were among to dozens who entered the gates as early as 7 a.m. to get a glimpse of Justify’s workout.

“You can almost feel the spirit inside of him,” Margaret said. “You know, the heart of the horse."

Two weeks from the race at Belmont Park, fans said they're convinced Justify will come home a Triple Crown winner.

“You got to at least hope for it,” Tom said. “It makes it really exciting.”

Fan Tommy Thompson promised that seeing Justify on television, versus up close and personal, is not one in the same.

“Big difference,” Thompson said. “Beautiful horse - his color. I hope he does well.”

Justify only made one lap around the track but that was more than enough to make it worth the early morning trip.

“Only in Louisville, Kentucky do you get up at 6 in the morning to watch a horse exercise,” Margaret said.

