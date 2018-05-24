Golden State's Iguodala to miss Game 5 against Rockets - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden State's Iguodala to miss Game 5 against Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Golden State's Andre Iguodala will miss Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

It will be the second straight game Iguodala has missed after he bruised his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Houston got a 95-92 win in Game 4 on Tuesday to even the series at 2-2 heading in Thursday's game.

While Golden State will be without Iguodala, the Warriors will have Klay Thompson. Thompson had been listed as questionable leading up to the game because of a strained left knee. But coach Steve Kerr says that Thompson will play.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

