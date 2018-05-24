Former Indiana coach Mallory in hospice after fall, son says

By The Associated Press



The son of former Indiana and Colorado coach Bill Mallory says his father is in hospice after undergoing brain surgery following a fall.

Curt Mallory, who is the head coach at Indiana State, posted on Twitter that Bill Mallory, 83, fell on Tuesday.

"The family of Bill Mallory is overwhelmed by the love and support for our father, Papa and beloved husband. Following a fall on Tuesday, Bill had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun," Curt Mallory tweeted Thursday.

Bill Mallory was a head coach in major college football for 27 seasons with Miami, Ohio; Colorado; Northern Illinois; and Indiana. He was 168-129-4 in his career, including 69 victories and six bowl appearances with Indiana from 1984-96.

