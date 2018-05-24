Waterfront Park adds to roster of summer activities, events

New attractions for summer 2018 include jet boat and kayak rides. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Officials announced new attractions, vendors and activities for summer 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New and exciting fun is on deck this summer at Waterfront Park.

City and park leaders announced new vendors and attractions coming to the riverfront over the next few months on Thursday afternoon at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater.

The fun will kick off this Memorial Day with the Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike and Paddle.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Study: Waterfront Park delivers $40 million yearly in economic impact

+ Waterfront Wednesday announces partial 2018 lineup

+ Louisville, Big Red soda team up for summer BBQ season

New to Waterfront Park will be jet boat rides, kayak excursions, bike and Segway rentals. All four are billed as everyday attractions.

These are in addition to the existing summer roster of activities at the park, which includes popular Waterfront Wednesdays, waterfront yoga, the Forecastle Festival July 13 - 15 and rides on the historic Belle of Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.