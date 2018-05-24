Five Questions with the founder of Dan-O's Seasoning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Perhaps your Memorial Day weekend plans include grilling out. My 9-year old twins and I recently discovered an excellent seasoning called Dan-O’s that they love to add to chicken and veggies (and they are picky.)

We discovered the creator is from Louisville.

Dan Oliver said he has been making his recipe for almost 20 years. He said as a bartender he served chicken with his seasoning to a friend and the guy asked “Why aren’t you selling this to everybody in the world?"

That’s when he started to research how to start a business and package a product.

He is now a stocked item at Sysco Foods Louisville warehouse, which means that local kitchens can order it. Around Louisville you can pick up Dan-O’s at Lucky’s Market, Paul’s Fruit Market, Rainbow Blossom, Next Level Sports Nutrition, LAC, Liqour Barns, and almost all local butchers and deli’s, as well. It's also available on Amazon and the Dan-O website.

So this weekend consider adding it to whatever you’re grilling out. Dan said it’s awfully tasty on corn on the cob too.

Here are my five questions with Dan Oliver, founder of Dan-O’s Seasoning:

1) What’s your background?

I graduated from Trinity High School, then d ropped out of college with a 3.6 GPA to pursue family business in insurance sales. After 2 years I realized it wasn’t for me. I got a job working in industrial electronics repairs business where I traveled 100 mile radius of Louisville to any and all types of manufacturing factories. I sold electronic repair service to big manufacturers and gained education in manufacturing processes. I then decided to work in a kitchen as a cook for six months at a local pub because I wanted to become a bartender. As a cook I was able to run food specials with my recipe but it still never dawned on me that I had a recipe I was going to package and bring to the market. I just loved cooking and used my recipe only for chicken recipes at this time. I worked my way out of the kitchen and became a bartender after about 6 months. And it was several years later that the idea of Dan-O’s became a dream to chase.



2) How did you come up with the financing to get it started?

I originally had about 8k saved to start the business, but once things started to get going I realized I needed a lot more money so I had good credit and financed the start of the business with credit cards and a couple personal loans.



3) What’s your favorite way to use Dan-O’s?

My favorite use is the original chicken recipe listed on labels. That is how Dan-O’s came to be. But Dan-O’s really is the most versatile seasoning blend on the market. Dan-O’s can be used to season your meats before you cook, while you cook and even use it as a salt and pepper replacement and sprinkle on anything (pizza, eggs, fries, any kind of taters, fresh cut veggies like cucumbers and tomatoes. Heck, I sprinkle on my cottage cheese!) Dan-O’s can also be used to make low sodium soup broths and marinades. There is also a vinaigrette recipe on label as well.



4) Is this your main gig or do you have another full time job?

I’m am 100% full-time Dan-O’s now and the struggles are very real! Day to day cash flow is hard to keep head above the water I quit my bartender job probably earlier than I should have. It’s funny because I wanted to be a bartender and then after several years I couldn’t stand to serve another drink. I’m very grateful now that my passion is my job.



5) What are your future ambitions?

I want to be able to give back, I really hope to one day have a way to impact local entrepreneurs and offer solutions to help other dreamers create new products.

