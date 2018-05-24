Group rallies against proposed cuts to downtown Louisville library

Protesters aren't pleased about the plan to close the second floor of the downtown library. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

After the demonstration protesters went to Metro Hall to ask for more library funding. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A small group rallied in downtown Louisville Thursday evening, upset with proposed cuts for the Downtown Branch of the Louisville Free Public Library.

The proposed budget for the city of Louisville was announced earlier this year, granting Louisville Free Public Library $20 million. With work continuing on the $17 million East End Library, the downtown branch will see cuts.

The plan is to close the second floor of the library. That means fewer books and computers. The city also announced plans to transfer about half the employees to the new Northeast branch.

Cole Sites, a Downtown Library employee, told WAVE 3 News that many of his co-workers live in Old Louisville and would find it difficult to get across town every day.

“If they are the ones to be transferred, you know they rely on the TARC to get to the places they need to go,” Sites said. “That's going to dramatically increase their commute every day.”

There currently is no TARC stop at the Northeast Library, which is still under construction. But there is one nearby at Ormsby Station Road and Ormsby Station Court. From 4th and Oak the commute will take more than an hour each way.

After the rally the group went to city hall to ask the Metro Council for more funding for the Downtown branch.

