Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman puts up crime scene tape around the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaur... (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman puts up crime scene tape around the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaur...
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman and dog search on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and opened fire, wounding two people,... (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman and dog search on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and opened fire, wounding two people,...
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). People wait to be allowed to return to their cars as the sun sets following a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Ok... (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). People wait to be allowed to return to their cars as the sun sets following a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Ok...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour Thursday and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner in the Oklahoma capital.

A woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive," said Capt. Bo Matthews, a police spokesman. A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

A family member told KOCO-TV that her daughter and 12-year-old granddaughter were shot while entering the restaurant for the girl's birthday dinner. Authorities have not identified the injured patrons.

The suspect's identity also was not immediately known, Matthews said. The shooting appeared to be a random act.

"We have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident," Matthews said. The motive was unclear otherwise, and the onsite investigation was expected to extend into the early morning hours as law enforcement personnel interview about 100 eyewitnesses, he said.

In April, a restaurant patron wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee. Four people were killed in that shooting. Police have said there would have been far more casualties if it weren't for the patron's quick thinking.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting survivors share their stories with Texas governor

    Shooting survivors share their stories with Texas governor

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:42:37 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:49:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Grace Johnson, a student at Santa Fe High School in Texas, center, speaks during a roundtable discussion in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 24, 2018, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott to address safety and security at Texas schools in...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Grace Johnson, a student at Santa Fe High School in Texas, center, speaks during a roundtable discussion in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 24, 2018, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott to address safety and security at Texas schools in...
    Survivors of last week's shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more armed security to keep campuses safe.More >>
    Survivors of last week's shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more armed security to keep campuses safe.More >>

  • Rachel Dolezal, who posed as black, accused of welfare fraud

    Rachel Dolezal, who posed as black, accused of welfare fraud

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:02:28 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:49:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...
    A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.More >>
    A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.More >>

  • Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:21 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:48:47 GMT
    Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    More >>

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly