Family, friends mourn M Street homicide victim as search for killer continues

Edwards' child was in attendance among several of his other family members.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – No arrests have been made in a deadly shooting in South Central Louisville.

Anthony Edwards, 20, was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday behind a home on M Street. The street is located just blocks from the University of Louisville.

Edwards' family and friends gathered for a vigil and balloon release on Thursday night. His baby girl was there wearing a onesie with his photo on it.

“Everybody knew him,” Edwards’ friend Brandon Harris said. “And just ... it's crazy that nobody knows anything that for real, how it happened or anything like that. It's just - for as many people that know him it's just crazy.”

Anyone with information on the case has been encouraged to call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

