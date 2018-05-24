Metro Council passes resolution in favor of JCPS as state takeover looms

The Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition hosted the forum to discuss a state takeover of JCPS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As a state takeover looms, Metro Council passed a resolution showing support for Jefferson County Public Schools and Superintendent Marty Pollio.

Simultaneously, another forum was happening in the West End on Thursday night. The meeting focused on reasons why the panel believed a state takeover would be necessary.

Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition, comprised of pastors and community leaders, along with the Bluegrass Institute advocated, for the state takeover. Among the group members was a former JCPS Chief Business Officer.

A JCPS teacher in attendance said she was a teacher in Detroit during Michigan's state takeover and the results were not what she expected

“I saw the things that were happening there so that's why I was concerned what was happening here,” teacher Lakeshia Brantley said.

RELATED STORIES

+ Jefferson Co. delegates meet with education commissioner about JCPS takeover

+ IN DEPTH: State recommends takeover of JCPS as it releases audit findings

+ State takeover looms over JCPS

Brantley recently moved from Michigan. She told WAVE 3 News as an educator in Detroit she witnessed many priority schools turn into charter schools after a state takeover.

“There were a lot of problems with it actually,” Brantley said. “The schools taken over by the charters - they didn't perform as well as the Detroit Public Schools.”

Brantley attended the forum hoping to hear specific plans for improvements.

Others, like Rick Howland, were at the meeting to stand in firm support of the state takeover.

“The kids that are having the most problems are African-American kids,” Howland said.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

Howland added that he is tired of seeing low preforming schools in JCPS. He believes leaving schools in the hands of the school board assures continuous decline.

“So what do they have to lose,” Howland said. “Is it going to make it worse? I don't think so.”

Brantley said she is attending community meetings with a critical mind, but from her experience she is leaning against a state takeover.

“Promises weren't fulfilled in Michigan. but I don't know the plans they have here for Kentucky,” Brantley said.

JCPS is expected to appeal the recommendation. The district has until May 30 to submit a request.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.