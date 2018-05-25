Cat finds out she's pregnant and her reaction is priceless

A picture of the process and Ulla's reaction has gone viral, as people just can't get enough of her shocked expression. (Source: Today.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sometimes when a woman finds out she's pregnant, it can be a big surprise. Nobody was more surprised than a little kitty in Greenland.

Ulla had turned up at an animal shelter and soon the workers there noticed she was getting a little bit chubby. So they gave her an ultrasound and saw about four or five kittens.

A picture of the process and Ulla's reaction has gone viral, as people just can't get enough of her shocked expression. She is due to have her kittens any day now, and afterward she will be spayed, as is policy of the shelter.

And the best news is that Ulla has found her forever family. She's been adopted.

