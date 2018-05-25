Floating cabins are the newest thing on Kentucky lakes

Now you can stay in luxury right on the water. (Source: Facebook Lee's Ford Marina)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky lakes are among the most beautiful vacation spots anywhere. And now you can stay in luxury right on the water.

Floating cabin rentals are available at Lee's Ford Marina near Somerset, Kentucky and also at Green River Marina near Campbellsville. The cabins boast modern decor and all the amenities.

Prices will vary. Check each marina's website for details.

Check out Lee's Ford Marina here. Check out Green River Marina here. ?



