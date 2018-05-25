John Mayer goes low tech in his amazing new video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Mayer's new video for "A New Light" is so bad, it's good. And that's the point.

Mayer posted the video on Twitter, saying “I needed to make a video for ‘New Light’ but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and bar mitzvah videos."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

There's a lot to unpack here. Enjoy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.