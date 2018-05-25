Yacht hosting high school prom crashes into other yacht - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Yacht hosting high school prom crashes into other yacht

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a yacht hosting a high school senior prom rear-ended another yacht on the Hudson River near Hoboken.

Video of the event shows the prom-hosting yacht Cornucopia Destiny crashing into the smaller yacht named Sundancer, which then crashes into the pier. Weehawken High School officials say no one was reported to be injured in the crash.

The Hoboken Fire Department, Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps and New Jersey State Police responded to the scene Thursday evening.

There was minor damage to both boats and the pier. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Staff, administrators and students were bused to the Weehawken Elks Lodge following the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

