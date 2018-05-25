Second suspect in Morganfield Walmart fire arrested

The second man wanted in connection with the fire at the Morganfield Walmart has been arrested.

Morganfield police identified him as Taylor James Shelton.

Henderson police say HPD officers arrested Shelton Friday morning in the 1200 block of Glenshiel Dr. on warrants for arson, burglary and wanton endangerment.

Police believe Shelton helped 25-year-old Zachary Dennis start the fire at the Walmart store. Police say they started the fire to create a diversion and steal stuff.

Dennis was arrested Wednesday.

Right now, the Morganfield Walmart is offering limited pharmacy services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say it could be closed for a few more weeks.

