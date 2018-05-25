3 hurt in IN school shooting; Suspect detained

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

An active shooting suspect has been detained, and two people have been taken to the hospital. (Source: WRTV/CNN)

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - An active shooting suspect has been detained at Noblesville West Middle School.

At least three people have been taken to hospitals.

Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten had earlier said two had been hurt.

A health official said an adult and a teenager were shot, WRTV reported.

The adult was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and the teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, the Associated Press reported.

Riverview Health, which manages Riley Hospital, said one student is in stable condition, and another student was treated for an ankle injury.

Their families have been notified.

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted. — Riverview Health (@RiverviewHosp) May 25, 2018

Shots were reported at around 9:20 a.m., a school official said.

The students at the middle school were evacuated to Noblesville High School, which is also on lockdown.

Buses appear to be taking kids over to the high school. Some kids were waving at the cameras. Lots of police vehicles out here. pic.twitter.com/oO6IPYMyM0 — Emma Kate Fittes (@IndyEmmaKate) May 25, 2018

The last day of school at the middle school is June 1, WTHR reported. The school has about 1,300 students.

Noblesville is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

Ambulances leaving Noblesville West Middle school pic.twitter.com/Ol9NcJEbEv — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) May 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.