3 hurt in IN school shooting; Suspect detained

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - An active shooting suspect has been detained at Noblesville West Middle School.

At least three people have been taken to hospitals.

Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten had earlier said two had been hurt. 

A health official said an adult and a teenager were shot, WRTV reported.

The adult was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and the teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, the Associated Press reported.

Riverview Health, which manages Riley Hospital, said one student is in stable condition, and another student was treated for an ankle injury.

Their families have been notified.

Shots were reported at around 9:20 a.m., a school official said.

The students at the middle school were evacuated to Noblesville High School, which is also on lockdown.

The last day of school at the middle school is June 1, WTHR reported. The school has about 1,300 students.

Noblesville is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved. 

