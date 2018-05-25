2 shot, student in custody in IN middle school shooting

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Students at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, IN, are evacuated after a school shooting on Friday. (Source: WRTV/CNN)

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - An active shooting suspect has been detained at Noblesville West Middle School.

At least three people have been taken to hospitals, and two of those were reportedly shot.

The shooting was reported at 9:06 a.m., and two people were shot, one adult teacher and a student, Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

A male student was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

"The school has been completely cleared and the investigation process has just begun," he said.

The middle school students were evacuated to Noblesville High School, which has been locked down because of a new threat.

"We have multiple officers and a command post established at Noblesville High School and are diligently ensuring the safety of students and staff there. We have not received any information that this has been anything other than a communicated threat," Jowitt said.

The adult was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and the teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, the Associated Press reported.

Riverview Health, which manages Riley Hospital, said one student is in stable condition, and another student was treated for an ankle injury. Their families have been notified.

The last day of school at Noblesville West Middle School, which has about 1,300 students, is June 1, WTHR reported.

Noblesville is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was governor of Indiana before becoming vice president, offered his thoughts and prayers to Noblesville West Middle School.

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana," he said. "To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

