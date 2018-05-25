Teacher hailed as hero in IN school shooting; 1 student still critical

A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale was shot three times charging an active shooter at an Indiana school on Friday, May 25, according to SIU.

A teacher who went to SIU in Carbondale was shot three times charging an active shooter at an Indiana school on Friday, May 25, according to SIU. (SIU Athletics, Facebook)

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Students at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, IN, are evacuated after a school shooting on Friday. (Source: WRTV/CNN)

Jason Seaman's brother said he was an ex-college football player. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - A teacher was praised as a hero on Friday after taking quick action to subdue a student shooter in his classroom.

The shooting occurred at Noblesville West Middle School, near Indianapolis.

The teacher, Jason Seaman, and a student were injured. The student, a girl, was in critical condition late Friday, while Seaman was in good condition, according to police.

The shooting began after 9 a.m. when a still-unidentified student in the class, which was taking a test, asked Seaman to be excused.

When he returned, he began firing.

A student in the class said Seaman saved the day by throwing a basketball at the gunman, then running at him and tackling him.

The Associated Press reported that Seaman was once a college football player. The outlet spoke to his brother, Jeremy, who said Jason Seaman "has never been a person to run away."

One student, Carter Sutherland, told WXIN Seaman prevented what could have been a far worse tragedy.

"I'm really grateful for him to be there because without him I'm not sure if all of us would have made it," 12-year-old Carter Sutherland said. "Itreally came into realization what was happening when the person right in front of me got shot."

Another student, Ethan Stonebreaker, described Seaman's actions to ABC.

"Our science teacher immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground," Stonebraker told ABC. "If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure."

Police said from there the situation was "resolved quickly."

"A male student asked to be excused from class and came back with two handguns," Jowitt said. "The situation resolved itself quickly and he was taken into custody."

Mayor John Distler said the community is just beginning to cope with what happened.

"You just never think it’s going to happen in Noblesville, IN," he said.

An additional student was treated for an ankle injury.

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted.

The last day of school at Noblesville West Middle School, which has about 1,300 students, is June 1, WTHR reported.

The students were evacuated to Noblesville High School.

Noblesville is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was governor of Indiana before becoming vice president, offered his thoughts and prayers to Noblesville West Middle School.

Buses appear to be taking kids over to the high school. Some kids were waving at the cameras. Lots of police vehicles out here.

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana," he said. "To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana," he said. "To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

