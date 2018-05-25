Danny Alvarez: Funeral arrangements set for judicial candidate who died following primary win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a local judicial candidate who died suddenly just hours after winning his primary election.

Danny Alvarez, 43, died Wednesday, just hours after winning his primary race for Jefferson District judge. He would have been on the ballot in November.

His friends and colleagues told WAVE 3 News they saw him at the courthouse Wednesday and congratulated him. Hours later, they found out he died, from what they believed may have been a heart attack.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Love pouring in for judicial candidate who died after winning primary

+ Judicial candidate Danny Alvarez dies less than 24 hours after winning primary

According to a post on the St. Joseph Catholic Church Facebook page, visitations have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. A vigil liturgy is set for Tuesday night and the funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday. Times are listed in the Facebook post below. St. Joseph is located at 1406 East Washington Street in Butchertown, just east of downtown Louisville.

Reaction poured in from around town Wednesday and Thursday:

One of Alvarez's best friends, Attorney Kevin Glogower spoke to WAVE 3 News about his late friend's kindness.

"Danny Alvarez was my friend and my brother. A man with a heart so big he would help anyone at any time. He had a laugh that could cut through any darkness, a kind word for all he met, and an endless well of empathy for everyone. He was a remarkable father, husband, son, brother, lawyer and a true champion for equality and the rights of all. Louisville lost a leader, a caregiver, and a man we should all be proud of; he gave everything for all of us until he couldn't give any more."

Attorney Brian Butler was his campaign treasurer.

"Danny approached every day with a smile, and lit up every room with his hearty laugh. Everyone that knew him is devastated. Louisville lost one of her very best."

Attorney Leland Hulbert agreed with his fellow attorneys in their kind sentiments about Alvarez.

"Danny had a wonderful personality and is one of those rare souls that could laugh at himself, laugh at this crazy legal world we work in and be a great advocate for his clients. Danny was a role model for following his dreams of running for office with a positive message but more importantly he was always invested in his family. We lost much more than a colleague; we all lost a friend."

Attorney and Metro Councilman David Yates spoke about honoring Alvarez's legacy.

"Danny was a fun, kind-hearted friend who loved this community and worked hard to help those in need. He will be dearly missed. My hope is that those of us that knew him well will try to honor him by continuing his work."

Although he got the most votes Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office told WAVE 3 News Alvarez's name will not be on the November ballot. Tanisha Hickerson, who had the second highest vote total, will be on the ballot alone with the write-in candidate line.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.