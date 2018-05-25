2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect detained - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect detained

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Someone opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, injuring an adult and a child before being taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims in the attack at Noblesville West Middle School were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and their families were notified, Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

He said the suspect is believed to have acted alone, but provided no further details.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said an adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on the victims' ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Helicopter footage showed dozens of police officers milling around the school. After the attack, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Among the worried parents who rushed to get their kids was Erica Higgins, who told WTHR-TV that she learned of the shooting from a relative who called her at home.

"I just want to get my arms around my boy," she said.

Higgins said her son was shaken up but knew little about what happened.

"I got a 'Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was 'come get me at the high school,'" Higgins said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was returning from a trip to Europe on Friday, issued a statement saying he and other state leaders were getting updates about the situation and that 100 state police officers had been made available to work with local law enforcement.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation," Holcomb said.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

