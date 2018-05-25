The Latest: Police say male student shot teacher and student

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.
Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.
The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
After the attack, students at the 1,300-pupil middle school were bused to the nearby high school so that their families could retrieve them.
Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.
___
10:55 a.m.
Scores of parents have arrived at a suburban Indianapolis high school to pick up their children after a shooting at a nearby middle school in which a child and an adult were injured.
Erica Higgins was at Noblesville High School to pick up her son after Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, which she learned about at home when a relative called her.
Higgins told WTHR-TV that her son was shaken up but that he knew little of what happened.
She says: "I got a 'Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was 'come get me at the high school,'"
An Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla says the adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She didn't know the seriousness of their injuries.
Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody.
__
10:45 a.m.
An official says an adult and a child were injured in a shooting at an Indiana middle school and were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.
Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School northeast of Indianapolis was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.
Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No further details were provided about the suspect, victim or possible motive for the attack.
Afterward, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.
Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.
The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.
___
10:15 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.
Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.
Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.
The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.
___
This item has been corrected to reflect that the shooting was at a middle school, not a hospital.
___
9:50 a.m.
Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.
The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn't say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.
TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.
Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.
