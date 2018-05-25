OPD looking for 'armed & dangerous' person of interest

Owensboro police are looking for a person of interest in several recent shootings in the city.
Police say they want to talk to 27-year-old Willie “Dunas” Watkins.
Police say Watkins is considered armed and dangerous.
Call 911 if you see him.
