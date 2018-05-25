OPD looking for 'armed & dangerous' person of interest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

OPD looking for 'armed & dangerous' person of interest

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro police are looking for a person of interest in several recent shootings in the city.

Police say they want to talk to 27-year-old Willie “Dunas” Watkins.

Police say Watkins is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly