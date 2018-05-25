Man accused of stealing TVs, drones from community college

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of stealing several items from a community college.

Christopher McAfee, 33, took numerous items from Jefferson Community and Technical College Southwest Campus, located at 1000 Community College Drive, including TVs, paintings, drones, a mini fridge and a computer monitor, according to his arrest report.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

Officers had surveillance photos of McAfee and were able to identify him when he returned to the campus.

McAfee was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with burglary.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.