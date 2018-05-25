UofL's Walz reprimanded by NCAA for misconduct during Final Four

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville women's head coach Jeff Walz has been punished by the NCAA for his sideline conduct during this year's Women's Final Four.

During UofL's loss to Mississippi State in the National Semifinal on March 30, the NCAA said Walz "directed inappropriate comments and profane language toward committee members and NCAA staff seated at the scorer's table."

In addition to a public reprimand by the Division I Women's Basketball Committee, Walz also received a one-game NCAA post-season championship suspension. The suspension will be served by Walz during the next NCAA post-season game played by any school he is coaching for. The committee also is withholding Walz's per diem allowance for this year's Women's Final Four.

>> VISIT THE CARDS CORNER

The committee said because Walz has been reprimanded multiple times in the past for similar behavior, including in 2011, a stronger penalty was given "to discourage future misconduct."

In a statement released by UofL, Walz said, "In the national semifinal game, I used some inappropriate language as I expressed my frustration toward the scorer's table about the officiating. I realize that these comments are not acceptable, did not represent the University of Louisville in the best light, and I apologize for my actions. I will be more mindful in expressing my emotions going forward. My staff and I are looking forward to another successful run next season."

Vince Tyra, the Director of Athletics, said, "I had the opportunity to speak with Coach Walz at length and following our conversation have a clear understanding of the issue from both Coach and the NCAA's perspective. Coach Walz's intensity on the sideline is one of his most endearing qualities, but following our discussion, we both acknowledged that his behavior during the national semifinal game was not acceptable and is not how we want to represent the University of Louisville. I appreciate Coach’s cooperation resolving this matter and fully anticipate that he will adhere to championship policies, sportsmanship and conduct expectations in the future."

Walz, 46, has coached the UofL women's team for 12 seasons. He will be the head coach of the 2018 USA Women's U18 National Team.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.