Global War on Terrorism Memorial to be unveiled in Paducah, KY

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial will be unveiled on Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m. in Paducah, Kentucky.

Members of the Operation Enduring Freedom Fund have organized an unveiling ceremony which honors those who have fought the global war on terror.

The Memorial is located on the Clark Street side of Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza according to a city spokesperson. Clark Street will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 28.

The spokesperson said Nathan Torian organized the campaign to raise the funds to build the Global War on Terrorism Memorial.

Torian’s brother, MSGT. Aaron C. Torian, was killed February 15, 2014, while conducting operations in Afghanistan. Torian’s high school friend, Marine Sgt. Christopher T. Heflin, was killed November 16, 2004, in Iraq.

“Two Paducah natives, Sgt. Christopher Heflin and MSGT. Aaron Torian, gave the ultimate sacrifice in these wars," Torian said. "No words can describe how much Paducah needs to memorialize those who served along with those who gave everything.”

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the placement of the Memorial in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, a City park in 2017. In 2014, the Board approved a $15,000 contribution to the Memorial’s construction.

Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza also has a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorial.

