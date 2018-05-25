Man accused of exposing himself to child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of exposing himself to a child at a fast food restaurant.

Ramone Peoples, 41, trespassed on private property at Indi’s Restaurant, located at 1033 West Broadway, removed his pants, folded them and set the pants down, according to an arrest report.

Peoples then sat next to the building, exposing his genitals to a child sitting in a parked car as well as to other pedestrians who passed by.

Peoples was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal trespassing and indecent exposure.

