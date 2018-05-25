Police: Gas leak created to cover cash theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with stealing cash from the place where he worked and creating a dangerous situation to cover up the theft.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

David Lambert, 46, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, was arrested May 24 on a warrant charging him with wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking.

The warrant states that on Friday, May 11, Lambert and another person were recorded on surveillance video inside the office at his employer, Brown Wood Preserving. The two were the last persons recorded in the business before an employee arrived on Monday, May 14 and found the building full of natural gas.

LG&E crews called to the scene by firefighters found the gas line had been tampered with and the leak "would have potentially caused a significant explosion."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man accused of stealing TVs, drones from community college

+ WAVE Country business owner gets 'spoofed' by robocall

+ Man accused of exposing himself to child

Once the building was safe to enter, the business owner found the petty cash missing along with the change.

Bond for Lambert was set at $2,500 cash. He will be back in court June 4.

The woman with Lambert was cited by police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.