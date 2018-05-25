Fallen officer Jason Ellis honored 5 years after death

CHAPLIN, KY (WAVE) – Dozens of officers and loved ones filled Highview Cemetery on Friday to honor the life of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.



Five years ago, the husband and father of two boys was brutally murdered. He was shot and killed while on duty, but the details surrounding his death remain a mystery.



“I had to start planning my 33-year-old husband's funeral while coming to grips with reality,” Amy Ellis said. “All of our hopes and dreams had been taken from me. The life we planned was gone.”



The Bardstown Police Department is committed to keeping Jason Ellis’ memory alive.

“His smiling face, his friendly spirit, his love for his family and dedication to this community will never be forgotten,” Bardstown police chief Kim Kraeszig said.



When Amy Ellis looks back on her husband’s murder, it feels like a lifetime ago, and at the same time, like it was just yesterday.



As time has gone on, she's keeping hope alive for one thing.



“It's been five years,” Amy Ellis said. “I hope that someone will come forward with information or the person or persons responsible. I pray that God will convict their heart, that they will come forward.”



The Kentucky State Police are still investigating Jason Ellis’ case.



