Mann, Wolf lead Louisville past Duke 9-2 at ACC tourney

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Devin Mann drove in three runs, Adam Wolf struck out nine and Louisville beat Duke 9-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Josh Stowers and Zach Britton each had two-run singles during the four-run first inning that put the fifth-seeded Cardinals (42-16) in control.
Louisville has won five straight and 10 of 11, and after going 2-0 in pool play, will play 12th-seeded Pittsburgh on Saturday in the semifinals.
Mann's three-run double chased starter Mitch Stallings during the four-run fourth that broke the game open, and he came around to score on Logan Wyatt's sacrifice fly.
Kone had an RBI single and Chris Proctor added a run-scoring sacrifice fly for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (40-15), who went 1-1 at the tournament.
Stowers has driven in eight runs in two tournament games.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.