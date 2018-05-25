BREAKING UPDATE: At least two dead following crash, car fire on westbound I-264

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have died in a three vehicle crash and subsequent car fire on westbound I-264, Metrosafe said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle collision at approximately 4:00 p.m., LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while traffic was stopped westbound on I-264, the driver of a pickup truck struck the rear of a Buick passenger car and also struck the rear end of a Honda passenger vehicle.

The Honda was pushed underneath a semi tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic. The Buick burst into flames.

The two occupants of the Buick were trapped and died of injuries at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck and the Honda were taken to UofL hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. A child passenger in the Honda was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials closed all westbound lanes of I-264 at the 1.5 mile marker near River Park Drive, according to Trimarc and Metrosafe. The incident, initially reported as involving two vehicles, happened around 3:51 p.m., Trimarc reported. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that the lane closures were due to a crash and a vehicle fire.

At 4:22 p.m., officials said traffic was being diverted down and around the scene and back onto I-264 via the ramp to River Park.

The accident caused all lanes and both shoulders of westbound I-264 on the Georgia Powers Expressway to be blocked, Trimarc reported.

The KYTC said all four westbound lanes of the Georgia Powers Expressway would be closed for approximately four hours.

Police said speed at a minimum was a factor in the collision. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

