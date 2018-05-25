Racer Coach Moulder not returning for 2018-19 season

Coach Moulder will not return for another Racer baseball season. (Source: Murray State Athletics)

Director of Murray State Athletics Allen Ward announced on Friday, May 25 that Kevin Moulder will not return for a fifth season as head coach for Racer Baseball.

In 2017, led the Racers to their first appearance in the OVC Tournament since 2010.

“I appreciate Kevin’s efforts to move the program forward,” said Ward. “We’ve made some progress the past four years. However, after evaluating all aspects of the baseball program, I’ve determined a change will benefit the overall direction, consistency, and culture I expect and our student-athletes deserve.”

Moulder finishes his career at Murray State with an overall record of 99-128, 54-65 in OVC play.

“I fully expect new leadership to embrace what Murray State has to offer and strategically make decisions that are in our long-term best interest,” stated Ward. “I’m committed to ensuring the baseball program is positively moving forward,” said Ward.

According to Racer Athletics, a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

