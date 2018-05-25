Suspect wanted after Paducah, Ky Academy Sports break in

Paducah Police are investigating a break in at Academy Sports (Source: KFVS)

Paducah police are looking for a suspect after a break in at Academy Sports on McBride Lane on May 18.

The suspect is described as a "probable male," wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a turquoise and green logo, green gloves, black pants and black tennis shoes with thick soles.

A manager discovered someone tried to break the glass from the gun case.

Surveillance video showed someone had broke into the store at 1 a.m. through the rear door and tried to break the glass with a crowbar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

