Employee at Rally's in La Grange diagnosed with hep A

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) – An employee at a Rally’s location in La Grange has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Oldham County Health Department released the information about the infection late Friday. The employee's diagnosis was acute, but officials have still issued a warning for those who ate at the restaurant on S Highway 53 between May 8 and May 18, 2018.

Health officials have advised that anyone who ate at the restaurant during the aforementioned dates could have been exposed to the virus and may want to see a doctor.

The risk of contracting hep A from a restaurant is low, according to health officials, but the advisory has been issued out of caution.

“To date, neither Oldham nor its surrounding counties have identified cases linked from food service workers to restaurant patrons,” Teresa Gamsky, Director of Public Health, said in a statement. “These potential exposures have been considered low risk.”

Symptoms of hepatitis A include decreased appetite, fatigue, nausea, and darkened urine. Anyone experiencing those symptoms has been encouraged to seek medical attention.

