Cherry Ale-8 goes on sale exclusively at Frazier History Museum

Customers were limited to two packs each of the Cherry Ale-8. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The 6-packs were sold for $4 each at Frazier. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new cherry flavor of Ale-8 has been creating a buzz – and made its purchasing debut in Louisville on Friday.

The Frazier History Museum had 500 six-packs available for $4 each. Frazier was the first location in Louisville to sell the product.

Customers were limited to two packs each. The soda went on sale at 9 a.m. and will be available while supplies last.

“It works for us because we are where the world meets Kentucky,” Andy Treinen, Director of Marketing for the Frazier History Museum, said. “And Ale-8 is a great Kentucky product.”

Cherry is the first new flavor in Ale-8-One’s 92-year history. It’s made with real cherries and no artificial colors or sweeteners, according to a release.

Additional retailers are expected to offer Cherry Ale-8 in the future.

