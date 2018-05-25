Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A 595-square-foot (55-square meter) Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.

The Orange County Register reports the price of the tiny abode in tony Laguna Beach dropped to $998,900 this month after being listed for as much as $1.15 million last year.

The Lombardy Lane lodging was built in 1941 and is about five blocks from the Pacific Ocean.

Listing agent Gary Boisen of Surterre Properties tells the newspaper it has been in the same family for nearly 50 years.

He says most buyers would probably modernize it to a degree, but even if the city allowed it to be torn down it probably couldn't be rebuilt with the current footprint due to many code changes.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

