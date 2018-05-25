At least 1 killed in motorcycle, vehicle collision on Greenbelt Highway

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person has died following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.

Police said a motorcyclist and another driver collided. Officials have not released whether it was the motorcyclist or the other driver who was killed. No other injuries have been released.

The area has been shut down while crews investigate. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the estimated duration for the closure is two hours.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s 3rd Division, as well as the LMPD Traffic Unit, is investigating.

