Motorcyclist killed following collision with semi on Greenbelt Highway

The collision happened around 7:50 p.m. on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist has died following a collision with another vehicle.

The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe. Police later said that the motorcyclist slammed into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped at the light.

The motorcyclist died on scene, according to LMPD.

Police said it appeared driver inattention was a factor in the crash, but they have not ruled out other factors, as well.

Police have not released the motorcyclist's identity or if he was wearing a helmet.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s 3rd Division, as well as the LMPD Traffic Unit, is investigating.

