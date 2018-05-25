Motorcyclist killed in collision on Greenbelt Highway identified

The collision happened around 7:50 p.m. on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a semi-truck.

The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe. Police later said that the motorcyclist slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at the light.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to LMPD.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the victim as Gary Camp of La Grange, KY. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said it appeared driver inattention was a factor in the crash, but they have not ruled out other factors, as well.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s 3rd Division, as well as the LMPD Traffic Unit, is investigating.

The section of Greenbelt Highway was reopened late Friday night.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.